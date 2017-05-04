HSBC 1Q pretax adjusted profit rises 12 percent to $5.9B

HONG KONG (AP) — HSBC says quarterly pretax profits rose 12 percent as improved trading and rising interest rates helped support the London-based global bank’s businesses.

The bank said on Thursday that profit for the first three months of the year, adjusted for one-time items and currency fluctuations, came in at $5.9 billion versus $5.3 billion a year ago.

Adjusted revenue edged 2 percent higher to $12.8 billion.

The results came after the bank reported earlier this year that 2016 net profit tumbled by more than 80 percent.

HSBC is Europe’s biggest bank but the bulk of its earnings come from Asia. It’s in the middle of a sweeping revamp aimed at improving profitability.

The banking giant is shedding tens of thousands of workers and exiting some markets to focus even more on Asia.