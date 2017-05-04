House measure demands stricter sanctions against North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House is expected to vote overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on North Korea aimed at its shipping industry and use of slave labor.

Lawmakers are set to approve the measure later Thursday. The bill is aimed at preventing Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) from being able to generate revenue needed to pursue its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The bill would financially penalize anyone using the slave labor that North Korea exports to other countries. Republican congressman Ed Royce of California says companies from Senegal to Qatar import North Korean workers, earning the regime billions of dollars each year.

The bill bars vessels owned by North Korea or by countries that refuse to comply with U.N. resolutions against the regime from operating in American waters or docking at U.S. ports.