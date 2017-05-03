Police officer who shot and killed Texas teen is fired

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas have fired the officer who shot and killed a black 15-year-old boy riding in a vehicle leaving party, and the family of the teenager wants criminal charges filed against the officer.

Balch Springs, Texas, Police Chief Jonathan Haber says the officer, identified as Roy Oliver, was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards.

Edwards, a high school freshman, was leaving the party with his two brothers and two other teenagers Saturday night. Police arrived at the scene to investigate an underage drinking complaint and spotted the vehicle leaving. Oliver opened fire as the teenagers were driving away.

Edwards’ family say they want criminal charges brought against Oliver and also say that other officers involved in the incident should be disciplined.