Former Obama security adviser declines invite to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser is declining to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Susan Rice’s attorney sent a letter to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, informing the Republican that Rice would not appear before the subcommittee on Monday with two other former Obama administration officials.

Rice’s attorney says Graham’s request for her testimony came after the subcommittee announced the hearing.

CNN first reported Rice’s decision not to accept the invitation.

Rice became a central part of the Russia investigation when President Donald Trump said she may have committed a crime when she asked intelligence analysts to disclose the name of a Trump associate mentioned in an intelligence report. Rice has said she did nothing improper.