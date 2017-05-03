AP Interview: Ag leader supports renegotiating trade pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the Trump administration will look individually at what has and hasn’t worked as it sets out to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Perdue made the comments Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

Trump appeared to be on the brink of pulling out of the trade agreement last week after criticizing it during the 2016 campaign. But Perdue was one of several top officials who helped convince him not to do so, pointing out its benefits to agriculture and the potentially disruptive effect on markets.

Perdue says he’s supportive of renegotiating the pact and it has been better to Midwestern grain farmers than it has fruit and vegetable farmers in South Florida.