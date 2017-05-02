Pay for news? More than half of Americans say they do

NEW YORK (AP) — A battered news industry can find hope in a survey that gauges public willingness to pay for journalism.

A new study reveals that a little more than half of Americans regularly pay for news, through subscriptions, buying apps or donating to public media. And it’s not just older folks: nearly four in 10 Americans under age 35 also pay for news.

That’s according to the Media Insight Project, a collaboration between the American Press Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The study finds that a quarter of people who confess to getting news for free would be at least moderately likely to pay for the same information if forced to do so.