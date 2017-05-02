Merck tops Street 1Q forecasts

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. is reporting first-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.43 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.29 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings between $3.76 and $3.88 per share.

