Freddie Mac posts $2.2B net income in Q1; $2.2B dividend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage giant Freddie Mac is reporting net income of $2.2 billion for the first quarter, reversing a loss in the same period of 2016.

The government-controlled company said Tuesday that its earnings in the January-March period were boosted by an increase in its fees from lenders for backing mortgages.

Freddie, based in McLean, Virginia, will pay an equivalent dividend of $2.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury next month. Freddie will have paid a total $108.2 billion in dividends, exceeding its government bailout of $71 billion.

The government rescued Freddie and larger sibling Fannie Mae at the height of the financial crisis in September 2008, after they suffered huge losses from risky mortgages.

Together the companies received taxpayer aid totaling about $187 billion. The housing market’s gradual recovery has made Fannie and Freddie profitable again.