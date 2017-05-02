Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot Texas teen

Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department’s original account of the incident.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Monday that Jordan Edwards’ vehicle was driving away from officers — not reversing toward them — when the shooting happened.

Haber said he was troubled by what he saw in the video but wouldn’t release details other than to acknowledge he erred in describing the encounter.

An attorney for Edwards’ family told The Associated Press that the shooting brings to mind the high-profile deaths of other black people after police encounters that have sparked outrage and protest in recent years. He said that this case stood out for its “sheer recklessness.”