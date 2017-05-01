The Latest: Shooter’s ex-girlfriend heard 2 gunshots in call

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a San Diego apartment complex (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A San Diego police official say the ex-girlfriend of man who opened fire at his apartment building’s pool heard two gunshots when the gunman called her during the rampage.

Assistant Chief Brian Ahearn says Peter Selis had briefly called his ex-girlfriend during the Sunday night shooting.

He says Selis told the woman he had shot two people, the police were there and then referenced “shooting it out.”

Authorities believe the 49-year-old opened fire because he was despondent over a recent breakup with the woman.

Ahearn says the woman heard two gunshots during the call before the phone line went dead.

He says she’s “traumatized by what occurred.”

Ahearn said police so far have found “nothing obvious or public” to indicate that Selis planned the shooting.

___

6:10 p.m.

San Diego police now say one of the victims shot at an apartment pool party was white.

Police released the information late Monday after previously saying all the victims were black or Latino.

Authorities now say the shooting victims include five black people, a Latino man and a white woman.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said race was not a factor in the shooting that left one person dead.

Zimmerman said 49-year-old Peter Selis was despondent over a recent breakup with his girlfriend when he opened fire Sunday night.

Zimmerman said Selis called his ex-girlfriend on his cellphone during the rampage because he wanted her to hear the carnage.

Zimmerman said all six of those wounded are expected to survive.

___

11:30 a.m.

San Diego’s police chief says race was not a factor in the shooting of six black people and one Latino man at an apartment pool party, and the gunman was despondent over a recent breakup with his girlfriend.

Chief Shelley Zimmerman said Monday that the shooter, 49-year-old Peter Selis, was speaking with his ex-girlfriend on his cellphone during the rampage because he wanted her to hear the carnage.

Zimmerman says Selis’ family knew he was distraught but said there was no indication he would resort to violence.

One woman was killed as Selis indiscriminately fired into a crowd at the party. Zimmerman said during a morning press conference that all six of those wounded are expected to survive.

___

11 a.m.

A witness says a man who shot six black people and one Latino man at a San Diego apartment pool party had caught the attention of guests because he was sitting in a chair wearing a heavy black coat despite the warm weather.

Demetrius Griffin says he was attending his friend’s birthday celebration on Sunday and noticed the man silently watching the gathering for more than a half-hour.

At one point the guest of honor invited the man to join the party. Griffin says the man pulled out a handgun and shot his friend in the torso.

He says the man remained seated as he calmly fired into the crowd of about 40 people, striking six other guests including a woman who later died.

Police fatally shot the suspect, 49-year-old Peter Selis.

Chief Shelley Zimmerman said investigators don’t yet know why Selis, who was white, started shooting.