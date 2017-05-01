The Latest: Cops searching for suspect in paramedic shooting

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the Dallas shooting that left a paramedic critically injured (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Authorities are scouring a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect after a paramedic and a civilian were shot.

The city released a statement saying emergency responders were treating a civilian who’d been shot late Monday morning when another person approached, opened fired and critically injured the paramedic.

Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area and blocked off much of the neighborhood. Officials believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.

The city says the paramedic is in critical but stable condition at Baylor Hospital. Details about the civilian’s condition haven’t been released.

No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

___

1:50 p.m.

Dallas paramedic is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a shooting call, and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

The city released a statement saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. Dallas police say a paramedic was hit and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the mostly residential area.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell says “the entire area is still active and very dangerous.” No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

___

1:30 p.m.

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

The city released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy just east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell released a statement saying “the entire area is still active and very dangerous.” No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

___

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.

The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood east of downtown near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

Dallas police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene. No other details were immediately released