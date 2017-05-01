Media and internet company IAC is buying Angie’s List

NEW YORK (AP) — Media and internet company IAC/InterActiveCorp says it is buying Angie’s List Inc. with the aim of melding the consumer reviews company with its HomeAdvisor business and creating a new publicly traded enterprise.

The combined company will be called ANGI Homeservices Inc. and will keep both the Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor brands.

Founded by Angie Hicks in 1995, Angie’s List lets users research, shop for and rate local plumbers, home cleaners and other service providers. HomeAdvisor.com offers resources for home repair and improvement projects, such as helping find the average project cost across the country and finding professionals for the work.

Shares in Indianapolis-based Angie’s List surged more than 42 percent in extended trading after the deal was announced.