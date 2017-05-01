HRW to Trump: Seek accountability not WH visit for Duterte

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A human rights group says President Donald Trump should seek accountability and not roll out the White House red carpet for Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, who the group accuses of being a mass murder ‘mastermind’ amid the thousands of deaths in his anti-drug crackdown.

Human Rights Watch and other critics were alarmed by Trump’s invitation for Duterte to visit the White House. Trump in the telephone call also affirmed America’s treaty alliance and friendship with the Philippines and Duterte.

A left-wing Philippine group, Bayan, urged Duterte to reject Trump’s invitation, saying the visit would not change what it said was America’s lopsided relations with its former colony.

Phelim Kine, HRW’s deputy director for Asia, said the U.S. is obligated to urge accountability for the victims of Duterte’s drug offensive.