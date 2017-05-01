For 2nd time, Hall-of-Famer Bird resigns as Pacers president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Bird made it official Monday and announced his resignation as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations.

It’s the second time in five years he has walked away from Indiana’s top front office position. General manager Kevin Pritchard will replace Bird as the Pacers’ top decision-maker.

Bird says simply that he wanted to step away from the full-time job. He says it has nothing to do with his health or the team.

The move had been in the works since last week when word leaked that Bird was planning to leave the organization for the third time. He also resigned in 2000 after three seasons as Indiana’s coach.

The 60-year-old Hall-of-Famer is the only person in league history to collect the league’s MVP, coach of the year and executive of the year awards.

