Rolanda Finch spoke about It’s Your Birthday. Their mission is to create fun and memorable experiences
for children that reside in homeless and domestic violence centers. Next we spoke with Julie Pole from Food Outreach whose mission is to provide nutritional support and enhance the quality of life of men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS or cancer.
TOTT – It’s Your Birthday & Food Outreach
