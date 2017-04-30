Syndergaard exits in second inning with apparent injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard left his start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday in the second inning with an apparent injury.

After throwing a strike to Bryce Harper on his 38th pitch of the game, Syndergaard appeared to reach for his right arm. Mets manager Terry Collins and the team trainer immediately came out and Collins summoned reliever Sean Gilmartin.

Syndergaard allowed five runs on four hits in the first inning and walked his first two batters of the season, one intentionally.

The right-hander was making makes his first start since April 20 after throwing a bullpen session Friday. He was a late scratch in his last scheduled outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves due to biceps tendinitis.