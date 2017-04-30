Kisner-Brown, Blixt-Smith head to Zurich Classic playoff

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole as darkness fell Sunday night, lifting himself and teammate Scott Brown into a Monday playoff at the Zurich Classic with Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith.

Kisner’s chip-in — which skipped on a wet green, hit the pin and dropped in from nearly 95 feet — forced the 23-year-old Smith to make a 1 1/2-foot birdie putt to remain in contention for his first PGA Tour victory.

They were at 27 under through four rounds at the TPC Louisiana, which was hosting the PGA Tour’s first team event in 36 years.

Blixt, a Swede, and Smith, an Australian, haven’t bogeyed a hole yet, and appeared to have the victory wrapped up before Kisner’s chip-in. The fourth round finished in barely playable darkness because of a more than six-hour delay cause by thunderstorms.