Buffalo Bills fire general manager Whaley 1 day after draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley one day after the end of the NFL draft, a move that further solidifies rookie head coach Sean McDermott’s control over the team.

Team owner Terry Pegula said Sunday he and his wife, Kim, reached the decision after a lengthy review of the team. Whaley’s dismissal completes what has become yet another front-office house-cleaning which began when coach Rex Ryan was fired in the final week of last season.

“This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it’s the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately,” Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team.”

Whaley’s future was also uncertain when Ryan was fired, though he received the full backing of Pegula at the time. The owner’s change of heart coincides with the authority McDermott has amassed in the three months since being hired.

The 42-year-old detail-oriented defensive specialist has become the voice of the franchise in discussing all team-related topics, including free agency and the draft.

The shake-up leaves the Bills seeking their seventh GM during what’s been a 17-year playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.

Whaley had three seasons left on his contract after signing a four-year extension in January 2016. After Whaley worked up the scouting ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills hired him as an assistant general manager in 2010. He was groomed to become the GM, he took over the job in May 2013 when Buddy Nix stepped down.

