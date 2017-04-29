EU chief Tusk stresses citizen’s rights in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Council President Donald Tusk says that Britain will face a united bloc of 27 EU nations in the two years of divorce negotiations and said the welfare of citizens and families living in each other’s nations will be the priority once the talks start.

The 27 EU leaders are meeting to finalize the cornerstones of their negotiating stance after British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the exit talks on March 29. The negotiations themselves are to start shortly after snap elections in Britain on June 8.

Tusk said Saturday that all sides “need solid guarantees for all citizens and their families who will be affected by Brexit on both sides. This must be the No. 1 priority.”