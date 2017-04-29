Capitals replace Holtby in goal for 3rd period of Game 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby has been yanked out of the Washington Capitals’ net during Game 2 of their series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, replaced in goal by Philipp Grubauer to start the third period.

The Capitals began the final period Saturday night trailing 3-1 after Holtby allowed three goals in the second. Grubauer allowed a goal on the second shot he faced, making it 4-1.

Pittsburgh already won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series 3-2 at Washington on Thursday.

Hotlby won the Vezina as the NHL’s top goaltender last season and is one of three finalists this season.

In these playoffs, Holtby has a .911 save percentage and 2.62 goals-against average.

Holtby had 48 wins in the regular season for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals. Grubauer had eight.