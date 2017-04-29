Open
Close
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:48 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:48 a.m. EDT

1 dead amid flooding, strong thunderstorms in Midwest

Thousands brave weather to protest Trump climate policies

LA peace parades mark 25th anniversary of Rodney King riots

Nearly 50 people taken to hospitals after Texas tornado

Los Angeles deputies search for pair in rampage that kills 1

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

AP Explains: Can chronic meth use lead to psychosis?

Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.