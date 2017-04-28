Trump blames Flynn’s vetting on Obama administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration shouldn’t be held responsible for the vetting of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, laying the blame instead at the feet of his predecessor.

Trump says in an interview airing Friday evening on Fox News’ “The First 100 Days” that “Obama I guess didn’t vet,” citing the previous administration’s approval of Flynn’s security clearance.

President Barack Obama forced Flynn to step down from his post as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, but Flynn maintained a security clearance that was reissued in January 2016.

Trump’s comments come as the Pentagon’s watchdog is investigating Flynn over whether he failed to get U.S. government approval to receive foreign payments, including tens of thousands of dollars from a Russian state-sponsored television station.