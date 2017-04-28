Some in food industry seek another delay in calorie labeling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers hoping to consistently find out how many calories are in that burger and fries may have to wait — again.

New government rules to require calorie labeling in restaurants and other establishments are set to go into effect next week after years of delays. But they could be pushed back again if grocery stores, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains get their way.

Those groups are lobbying Congress to delay the rules or pass legislation that would revise the law and make it easier for businesses to comply.

The Food and Drug Administration is signaling it may act even sooner. In a typical first step before a rule or decision is announced, the agency has sent language to the White House for review that would delay the compliance date.