Rebel Wilson sues Australian publisher for defamation

SYDNEY (AP) — Rebel Wilson is suing an Australian publisher for defamation over a series of magazine articles the actress says cost her movie roles by painting her as a serial liar.

Wilson’s lawyer, Renee Enbom, said during a court hearing on Friday that the Australian-born actress would present evidence that the articles published by Bauer Media in 2015 led to her film contracts being terminated.

Wilson’s lawsuit, filed last year, accuses Bauer of damaging her reputation by printing articles that alleged she had used a fake name and lied about her age and upbringing in Australia. The articles appeared online and in print in several Australian magazines including Woman’s Day and The Australian Women’s Weekly.

The lawsuit claims that Wilson was humiliated and lost out on roles because of the stories. On Friday, her lawyer told the Victoria state Supreme Court in Melbourne that the articles tarnished Wilson’s reputation in Hollywood as a fair and honest person.

Justice John Dixon ordered Wilson to provide the court with her film contracts and evidence of all her earnings since 2011.

The actress, known for her roles in comedies such as “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids,” is seeking unspecified damages from the publisher. She did not appear in court on Friday but is expected to give evidence at the trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 22.

Bauer Media did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.