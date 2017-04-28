Pakistan: Thousands of activists rally against PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s popular opposition leader Imran Khan have rallied in the capital Islamabad to call for the resignation of the country’s prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, over his alleged corruption.

Friday’s rally came a week after Pakistan’s Supreme Court, acting on a petition submitted by Khan, asked investigators to complete a probe into corruption allegations against Sharif within two months.

Amid chants of “Go, Nawaz! Go!” Khan told his supporters that Sharif will resign soon.

However, Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party typically scoffs at predictions such as Khan’s, maintaining that the premier will remain in power until 2018 when his term ends.

The PML says an April 20 court decision has exonerated Sharif.