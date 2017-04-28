NSA to stop collecting some internet communications

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency says it will no longer collect certain communications moving on the internet simply because they mention a foreign intelligence target.

The move is being applauded by privacy advocates.

The agency says it will now limit such collection to internet communications sent directly to or from a foreign target. The NSA says the change reduces the chance of sweeping up communications of U.S. citizens or others not involved in direct contact with a foreign intelligence target.

Concern over the incidental collection of Americans’ communications renewed this year when the Trump administration accused the intelligence community of improperly revealing the names of Americans that came up through incidental collections.

The NSA said Friday its changes were made following an in-house review.