Methodist court ruling a blow for openly lesbian bishop

NEW YORK (AP) — The top court for the United Methodist Church has left an openly gay bishop on the job for now. But the decision means she may not be able to stay in the post for long.

The Methodist Judicial Council issued the ruling late Friday in the case of Bishop Karen Oliveto, who leads a church region based in Colorado and is married to a woman.

The court said Oliveto’s marriage violates church law that bars clergy who are in same-sex relationships. The court said she’s now subject to a disciplinary review that could end with her being ousted from the job.

Oliveto was elected last year as the first openly gay bishop in the 12.8 million-member church. The denomination is fracturing because of differences over the Bible and LGBT acceptance.