First Lady dedicates ‘healing’ garden at children’s hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has dedicated a new garden for patients at one of America’s leading children’s hospitals.

Patients will be able to feel the sun, breathe fresh air and see the Washington Monument from the new rooftop garden at Children’s National Medical Center.

Mrs. Trump quietly visited the garden in March, and she and several children planted seeds for morning glories, said to be a symbol of love and renewal.

In remarks before she helped cut a blue ribbon to dedicate and formally open the garden, Mrs. Trump said she looked forward to returning after everything they planted is in full bloom.

The garden is dedicated to all of America’s first ladies. Biographies of every first lady since Rosalynn Carter adorn a hallway leading to the garden.