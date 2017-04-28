Filipino troops kill notorious Abu Sayyaf kidnapper in clash

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says marines have killed an Abu Sayyaf extremist commander considered to be one of the most notorious kidnappers in the country’s south.

Military chief Gen. Eduardo Ano tells The Associated Press that Alhabsy Misaya was slain in a clash with marines late Friday in the jungles between the towns of Indanan and Parang in Sulu province. Misaya has been blamed for abductions of dozens of Malaysians and Indonesian hostages, including one who was beheaded.

Ano said Saturday that Misaya’s body was identified by captured Abu Sayyaf militants.

The Philippine military has been undertaking a major offensive against the Abu Sayyaf, which is notorious for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. The brutal group is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines.