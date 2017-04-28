AP Top Entertainment News at 12:09 a.m. EDT
2017-04-28
Tom Hanks turns fanboy in breezy chat with Bruce Springsteen
Hacker threatens to release stolen copies of Netflix series
Concert fans angry as hyped Bahamas festival is canceled
‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins ready to return to work
Cosby jury can hear about quaaludes, not accuser’s lawsuit
Head of Motion Picture Association of America to step down
Jazz Fest kicks off with hometown favorites Connick, Neville
Alison Wonderland, Diplo to play at Electric Daisy Carnival
Berkeley praises police for keeping peace at Coulter rallies