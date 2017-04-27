US presses for Americans’ release in direct talks with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says American diplomats used a meeting with Iranian counterparts to press for the release of Americans detained in Iran.

It’s the first public acknowledgment of direct U.S.-Iranian discussions since President Donald Trump took office.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner says the talks occurred on the sidelines of a meeting in Vienna this week focusing on implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Toner says the U.S. officials expressed their “serious concerns” and called on Iran to allow the Americans to be reunited with their families.

Toner cited the detentions of Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi and his 81-year-old father, Baquer Namazi.

He says Iran committed to helping in the search for former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in Iran in 2007.