The Latest: Arkansas inmate asks US judge to halt execution

VARNER, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on Arkansas’ effort to execute a fourth inmate before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires on Sunday (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A condemned Arkansas inmate has filed a last-minute request to stop his execution, saying that relatives of one of his victims were never notified of his clemency application.

Kenneth Williams is scheduled to die at 7 p.m. Thursday. In a filing before a federal judge in Little Rock, Williams’ attorneys said they “only recently learned” that relatives of Michael Greenwood would have supported clemency had they been notified of his hearing last month.

Greenwood was killed in a traffic wreck with Williams, who was on the run after escaping prison and killing a man, Cecil Boren.

Greenwood’s daughter sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday asking him to stop the execution.

Arkansas’ attorney general’s office said in a court response that Williams was only trying to delay his death sentence, knowing that one of the state’s lethal drugs expires Sunday.

___

5:45 p.m.

A prison spokesman says an Arkansas inmate scheduled to be the fourth executed in a week opted to receive communion instead of a traditional last meal.

Kenneth Williams is scheduled for execution at 7 p.m. Thursday unless a court steps in.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says that Williams received communion from his spiritual adviser. Williams was also served a regular prison meal that included fried chicken, beans, rice, corn, tomatoes, cinnamon rolls, two cookies, four slices of bread and punch.

Last week, condemned inmate Ledell Lee also chose to receive communion instead of a last meal.

___

5:15 p.m.

A federal appeals panel says it won’t stop Thursday night’s execution of Arkansas inmate Kenneth Williams.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected several requests from Williams, who is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williams’ attorneys had argued that Williams is intellectually disabled and ineligible for execution, and that there was misconduct and bias among the jury in his trial.

The panel rejected those claims and denied Williams’ request for an execution stay.

___

3:20 p.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected two requests to stop the scheduled execution of Kenneth Williams.

The court denied requests for execution stays for Williams, who is set to be put to death at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Williams still has several other legal challenges pending in multiple courts. His attorneys have said he’s intellectually disabled and that he has medical conditions that could make his execution painful.

Williams’ attorneys are also questioning whether two inmates put to death earlier this week suffered during their executions.

If executed, Williams would be the fourth inmate put to death in Arkansas over the past eight days.

___

1:35 p.m.

An Arkansas inmate scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday night is asking the nation’s highest court to halt his execution.

Attorneys for Kenneth Williams on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the condemned killer’s execution. The filing claims Arkansas did not provide Williams a forum to litigate his claim that he is intellectually disabled and ineligible to be executed. The filing is among several appeals Williams’ attorneys have filed aimed at halting his execution.

Arkansas has executed three inmates during the past week under a plan that originally called for putting eight men to death over an 11-day period. The executions were scheduled to take place before one of the state’s lethal injection drugs expires Sunday.

___

12:20 p.m.

The family of a man killed by an Arkansas inmate set for execution is hoping Gov. Asa Hutchinson will put his lethal injection on hold.

Lawyers for Kenneth Williams say the family of Michael Greenwood would ask the Arkansas Parole Board to recommend clemency. Williams is scheduled to die Thursday night for killing a different man after breaking out of prison.

Greenwood died when his delivery truck collided with a truck Williams was driving in southern Missouri during his getaway. His family says it has endured considerable pain but that Williams’ death would cause additional suffering.

There was no immediate word from the governor’s office on whether Hutchinson had seen the letter.

Williams’ execution would be the fourth in Arkansas in eight days. The state had intended to put eight men to death before a lethal injection drug expires at midnight Sunday.

___

11 a.m.

An Arkansas death row inmate is arguing that a double execution this week was flawed and raises concerns he could suffer an exceptionally painful death.

Kenneth Williams is scheduled to die at 7 p.m. Thursday for the killing of a former deputy prison warden following an escape. Williams broke out less than three weeks into a life term for killing a college cheerleader.

If Williams is put to death, it would be the fourth execution for Arkansas since April 20. The state initially planned to execute eight men in 11 days because an execution drug expires Sunday.

During a Monday execution, Jack Jones Jr.’s mouth moved several times when he should have been unconscious. Williams’ lawyers pointed to that execution in a filing Thursday with the Arkansas Supreme Court.

They say their client has medical issues that could cause problems during the execution.

___

8:40 a.m.

An Arkansas inmate’s fight to avoid lethal injection is advancing on two fronts just hours before his scheduled execution.

Lawyers filed paperwork Thursday saying they want the Arkansas Supreme Court to review a decision rejecting a hearing on whether Kenneth Williams is intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for execution. Previously, they asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a similar question.

Williams is scheduled to die at 7 p.m. Thursday for the killing of a former deputy prison warden following an escape. Williams broke out less than three weeks into a life term for killing a college cheerleader.

If Williams is put to death, it would be the fourth execution for Arkansas since April 20. The state initially planned to execute eight men in 11 days because a key execution drug expires at the end of the month.

___

7:50 a.m.

Few options remain for an Arkansas death row inmate scheduled for a lethal injection Thursday night.

Kenneth Williams would be the fourth man executed in Arkansas in eight days. The state initially wanted to put eight men to death in an 11-day period before one of its execution drugs expires at midnight Sunday, but four inmates won stays.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Williams’ claim his jurors didn’t consider mitigating factors. In the county where Williams was convicted, a judge refused to hear claims Williams was intellectually disabled. The Lincoln County Circuit Court said jurors considered that during Williams’ sentencing phase.

Separately, a Little Rock federal judge refused to reopen a 2007 case in which she rejected Williams’ effort to have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Williams’ lawyers have asked a St. Louis-based appeals court to review that Thursday.

___

12:15 a.m.

Arkansas is reaching the end of its aggressive execution schedule.

Kenneth Williams is scheduled to die at 7 p.m. Thursday for the death of a former deputy warden killed after Williams escaped from prison in 1999. Williams was being held for the death of a college cheerleader when he escaped in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop.

Williams would be the fourth inmate to die in Arkansas’ execution chamber in a week. Initially, Arkansas wanted eight men executed before one of its execution drugs expires Sunday. Courts issued stays for four of the inmates.

State officials declared the previous three executions a success. The inmates’ lawyers say there are still flaws in the system and that it’s difficult to tell whether the inmates are suffering cruel punishment as they die.