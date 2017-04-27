Senegal court upholds life sentence for Chad ex-leader Habre

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An appeals court in Senegal has upheld the life sentence of former Chad dictator Hissene Habre on war crimes charges.

The court also ruled Thursday that a trust fund be set up to manage reparations awarded to the more than 4,000 victims. Habre has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in compensation.

The trial against Habre began in July 2015 and was the first in which courts of one country prosecuted the former ruler of another for alleged human rights crimes.

Habre’s conviction also was the first of a former head of state by an African court for crimes against humanity.

The Extraordinary African Chambers was created by the African Union and Senegal to try Habre for crimes committed during his presidency from 1982-1990.