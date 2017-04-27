Deutsche Bank Q1 profits rise as legal costs dwindle

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank says net profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year as the bank pressed ahead with cost-cutting and saw more customer money flowing into its asset management business.

Net profit of 575 million euros ($626 million) exceeded 236 million euros from the same quarter a year ago and beat analyst expectations of 487 million euros as compiled by financial information provider FactSet.

The profit rise came despite a 9 percent fall in revenues to 7.3 billion euros.

The Frankfurt-based bank succeeded in cutting costs 5 percent to 6.3 billion euros, and saw 5 billion euros in net new money flowing into its asset management division.

Litigation costs related to past misconduct were only 31 million euros. They have weighed on earnings in past quarters.