AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT
2017-04-27
Arkansas executes killer for 4th lethal injection in 8 days
Berkeley protests peaceful as hundreds rally over Coulter
Passenger who was dragged off jetliner settles with United
GOP bill would discipline hecklers at college speeches
Aide: Blacks not trying hard enough to work with Trump
Off-duty Border Patrol agent may have started Arizona fire
Court: Employers can pay women less based on past salaries
Up against NRA, gun control advocates still voice optimism
Actor Diane Guerrero meets immigrant taking refuge in church
No dump here: Posh public bathroom pops up, with music, art