10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHO FACES INTENSIFYING INVESTIGATIONS

The Pentagon watchdog has joined lawmakers in probing the legality of payments to Donald Trump’s ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, from foreign sources, including a Russian state-sponsored TV network.

2. HOW TRUMP PLANS TO OVERHAUL TAXES

The plan could provide significant relief to the working-class voters who elected him, but the unknowns could end up hurting many of the president’s core supporters.

3. TRUMP’S BUMPY CEO PRESIDENCY

The same skills that helped Trump in the executive suite have hurt him in the Oval Office, management experts say.

4. TILLERSON SAYS CHINA ASKED NORTH KOREA TO STOP NUCLEAR TESTS

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

5. UNITED SETTLES WITH PASSENGER

The passenger who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to airline employees has settled with the airline for an undisclosed sum, an apparent attempt by the company to put the fiasco behind it as quickly as possible.

6. ARKANSAS AWAITS WORD FROM SUPREME COURT ON EXECUTION

The last inmate set to die under Arkansas’ compressed execution timetable is looking to state and federal courts in final bids to save his life.

7. BERKELEY PROTESTS ARE PEACEFUL

Hundreds gather peacefully for a rally at a park in Berkeley — home of the free speech movement — to protest a canceled appearance by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

8. WHERE PROTESTERS ARE STORMING PARLIAMENT

Demonstrators in Macedonia, many wearing masks, broke through a police cordon and entered Parliament, attacking lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker.

9. WHAT TEENS DO WHEN THEY TIRE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

They take a break, a new poll finds. Reasons include social media getting in the way or work or school, or teens getting tired of “the conflict and drama.”

10. NFL DRAFT STARTS AS EXPECTED

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.