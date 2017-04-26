When is a wall not a wall? GOP redefines Trump’s border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans have a new talking point about President Donald Trump’s border wall: It’s not really a wall at all.

The issue arose this week as Congress squabbled over government-wide spending legislation including money for security measures along the U.S.-Mexico border.

After the president backed off his demands in face of Democratic objections, the bill is not expected to include money specifically designated for constructing the “big, beautiful” border wall Trump repeatedly promised during the campaign. Instead the legislation will pay for other border security measures, perhaps including access roads and gates and technological improvements of various kinds.

That might seem to fall short of Trump’s commitments. But according to some Republicans, Trump’s promised wall may be better understood as a figure of speech anyway.