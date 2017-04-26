PepsiCo tops Street 1Q forecasts

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. is reporting first-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion.

The Purchase, New York company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $12.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.97 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.09 per share.

