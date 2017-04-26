Bruins will bring back Bruce Cassidy as coach

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are bringing Bruce Cassidy back as coach.

The team said on Wednesday it will drop the interim tag from Cassidy’s title. Cassidy replaced Claude Julien in February and helped the team return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Bruins went 18-8-1 after he took over to finish the regular season before losing to the Ottawa Senators in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Cassidy’s only previous NHL head coaching experience was more than a decade ago with the Washington Capitals.