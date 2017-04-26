APNewsBreak: Little change on race in Boston police stops

BOSTON (AP) — The rate at which minorities are subjected to stops, searches and frisks by police doesn’t appear to be improving in Boston.

The police department last year said it was narrowing racial disparities in policing tactics.

It released data showing blacks and other minorities comprised roughly 73 percent of police-civilian encounters between 2011 and 2015.

But an Associated Press review of the most recent data available shows minorities still represented at least 71 percent of all police-civilian encounters in 2015 through early 2016.

Civil rights activists have long complained blacks comprise a majority of police encounters, despite representing roughly 25 percent of Boston’s population.

Carl Williams, of the American Civil Liberties Union, says such unequal treatment make minority residents more likely to perceive police negatively.