AP Top Sports News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Celtics beat Bulls 108-97, take 3-2 lead in series

Raiders bring RB Marshawn Lynch out of retirement

Home, sweet home: Beal, Wall lead Wizards past Hawks, 103-99

Predators beat Blues 4-3 in Game 1 of second-round series

Warriors GM Myers confident Kerr will return to full health

Work load: LeBron not slowing as playoff minutes increase

Thompson emotional, ready to return after major LPGA penalty

Sharapova wins 1st match on return from 15-month doping ban

