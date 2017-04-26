10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO STANDS TO BENEFIT MOST FROM TRUMP TAX CUTS

An official says the top corporate tax rate would be reduced from 35 percent to 15 percent, while small business owners would see theirs go from 39.6 percent to 15 percent.

2. LITTLE CHANGE ON RACE IN BOSTON POLICE STOPS

The gap between how often minorities are subjected to stops, searches and frisks by police than their white counterparts doesn’t appear to be improving in the city, an AP review finds.

3. LEADING GOP MODERATE OPPOSES PLAN TO MOVE HOUSE HEALTH BILL

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., says the changes would cut too deeply into the Medicaid program for the poor and leave many people unable to afford coverage.

4. SOUTH KOREA SAYS THAAD DEPLOYED

The announcement that key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system have been installed comes as North Korea signals possible nuclear and missile testing.

5. TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION ORDER SWATTED AGAIN

A U.S. district judge in San Francisco cites statements by Trump in a ruling that blocks the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.

6. DEBATE HEATED OVER WHO SPEAKS FOR ISLAM

Al-Azhar, one of the top institutions of clerics in the Muslim world, is at the center of a political feud in Egypt over who speaks for the religion as Pope Francis is set to visit Cairo.

7. TRUMP’S TWEETING ISN’T LIFTING TWITTER’S PROFIT

The people already on the site may well be using it more, but America’s first true “Twitter President” hasn’t inspired others to sign up en masse.

8. INTERNET FIRMS WIND UP FOR FIGHT VS. TELECOMS, FCC

The premise of “net neutrality” is under siege, enabling broadband providers to play favorites or steer users toward (or away from) particular websites.

9. WHO’S KEEPING A WARY EYE ON LATIN AMERICAN ALLY

So far Cuba is weathering the political unrest rocking Venezuela, which is the island’s greatest ally and source of hundreds of millions of dollars a year in highly subsidized oil.

10. NASCAR HAS HOLE TO FILL AFTER BIGGEST STAR RETIRES

The big question is whether Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also take Earnhardt Nation and its thousands of race fans with him, too.