10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHAT’S IN TRUMP TAX PLAN

President Donald Trump proposes dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals, outlining an overhaul his administration promises will spur economic growth while simplifying the tax code’s tangle of rules.

2. HOW US IS HANDLING NORTH KOREA

The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, tamping down talk of military action.

3. WHY NAFTA IS BACK

The Trump administration is considering a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada — though administration officials caution it’s just one of a number of options being discussed.

4. WHAT’S NEXT FOR ‘SANCTUARY CITIES’

After a federal judge delivers a setback for President Trump, he will have to go through the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals first if he wants to take his case to the Supreme Court.

5. DORMANT HEALTH CARE BILL COMES TO LIFE

The conservative House Freedom Caucus endorses a revised version of the measure, but moderate Republicans say the measure isn’t winning their support, leaving its fate unclear.

6. WHEN THE FIRST AMERICANS MIGHT HAVE ARRIVED

A startling new report asserts they came much, much earlier than scientists thought — more than 100,000 years — and might have been Neanderthals.

7. CAPTIVE WOMAN FOUND CRYING IN PIT IN NEIGHBOR’S SHED

Police say a man with mental health problems kidnapped a neighbor and kept her trapped in a small pit in his backyard shed, where her cries for help led to her rescue.

8. ESPN CUTS ON-AIR TALENT

ESPN is laying off about 100 employees, including former athletes-turned-broadcasters, in a purge designed to focus the sports network on a more digital future.

9. US COLLEGES CONFRONT A NEW ERA OF SOMETIMES-VIOLENT PROTEST

Institutions of higher learning are re-examining how to protect free speech while keeping students and employees safe in a time of political polarization.

10. THE SILENCE OF A FILM DIRECTOR

Jonathan Demme , the Oscar-winning director of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” whose Taking Heads documentary “Stop Making Sense” is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died.