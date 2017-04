The Latest: Attorney tells Trump to quit politicizing death

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a federal judge’s ruling that blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

San Francisco’s city attorney says that President Donald Trump should stop using the death of a woman shot along a waterfront pier by a man who was in the country illegally to politicize the issue of “sanctuary cities.”

Kate Steinle was walking with her father in 2015 when Mexico native Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez picked up a loaded gun and fired it, killing her. He said the gun went off accidentally.

Lopez-Sanchez had been freed from a San Francisco jail despite a federal immigration request seeking his detainer for deportation. San Francisco routinely ignores such requests.

Trump blasted San Francisco and said Steinle’s death showed the need to secure the country’s borders.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities.

___

3:50 p.m.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera has praised a ruling by a federal judge in San Francisco that blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities.

Herrera said Tuesday the court halted the overreach of the president and attorney general who don’t understand the Constitution or chose to ignore it.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction earlier in the day in two lawsuits — one filed by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County — against the executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation.

Herrera says billions of dollars that fund programs across the country were protected by taking the president to court

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said the court’s ruling was a victory for people who would lose services if federal funding is cut off.

___

1:15 p.m.

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the temporary ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit over the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. The decision will stay in place while the lawsuit moves through court.

The Republican president’s administration and two California governments that sued over the order disagreed about its scope.

San Francisco and Santa Clara County argued that it threatened billions of dollars in federal funding.

But an attorney for the Justice Department, Chad Readler, said at a recent court hearing that it applied to a limited set of grants.

Readler said less than $1 million was at stake nationally and possibly no San Francisco funding.