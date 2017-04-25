Milwaukee prosecutors: Video shows inmate’s water turned off

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee prosecutors weighing criminal charges for an inmate’s dehydration death say the jail’s commander failed to inform police about surveillance video showing a guard shutting off water to the cell.

Two jail captains testified Tuesday that their supervisor, Nancy Lee Evans, knew about the video within days of Terrill Thomas’ death on April 2016. The testimony came during a weeklong inquest to determine whether criminal charges are warranted against jail staff.

Evans took the stand later Tuesday and said it was months before she became aware that Thomas’ death was from dehydration and denied withholding evidence. But prosecutors say Evans failed to preserve the entire video and did not mention it to police until almost a year later.

Thomas died after spending seven days alone in his cell.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com