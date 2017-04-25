Beyonce to fund scholarships for black women at 4 schools

Beyonce is marking the anniversary of her album “Lemonade” by announcing scholarships for black women to attend selected colleges.

The singer announced that her Formation Scholars Award will go to a single black woman student at four schools. The schools are Boston’s Berklee College of Music, New York’s Parsons School of Design and two historically black colleges, Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta’s Spelman College.

The announcement says the scholarships are aimed at encouraging and supporting women “who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative conscious and confident.”

The scholarships will be good for the upcoming school year.