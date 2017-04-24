US: Turkish man charged with serious national security crime

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor says politically connected New York lawyers are using inaccuracies to whitewash charges against a prominent Turkish businessman and are trying to get Turkey’s president and U.S. officials to resolve the case diplomatically.

Dennis Lockard said Monday that Reza Zarrab is charged with a “serious national security offense.” He says Zarrab led a multi-year conspiracy to allow the government of Iran and Iranian entities access to the U.S. financial system. Authorities say he enabled transactions banned by U.S. and international sanctions.

Zarrab has pleaded not guilty.

Two members of Zarrab’s legal team, former Republican New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY’-zee), have filed affidavits refuting the government’s case.

They say none of the alleged transactions involved weapons, nuclear technology or other contraband.