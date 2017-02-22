Gordon Ramsay Is A Savage On Twitter Roasting Amateur Chefs

Brutal. Just brutal. If you love your cooking shows as much as me and you’ve seen Hell’s Kitchen or Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares you know how much of a savage Gordon Ramsay can be. Someone once called him the Simon Cowell of chefs, which I think is fairly accurate. But if you thought that maybe all of this was an act for the camera, think again. We’re now seeing how brutally honest he can be on Twitter, even to those who’re amateur chefs, much like you and I.
I guess the first mistake is asking for feedback though, since the celebrity chef is the way he is and we all have a little troll in us all. And these past few days he wasn’t shy about offering his negative feedback (with one or two positives), no matter how hard Twitter tried to cook up a good dish. It was a roast for the ages, and I’m not talking beef.
I’m still partial to Iron Chef Bobby Flay, who back in 2013, was called out by Ramsay in Men’s Journal saying, “That’s why I laugh when they say, ‘Let’s see if he’s a real chef. Let’s get him up against Bobby Flay on Iron Chef. I’m like, do me a favor … come on. I’ve forgotten more than he’s known!” Last year, there were multiple reports of Bobby Flay being a no-show at potential cooking battles and Ramsay even tracking down Flay at his restaurant. Ultimately the battle never happened, with each one of the top chefs blaming the other for wimping out. I’m still crossing my fingers that it’ll happen sooner or later, like Manny and Floyd before their eventual bout.
Check out the roast below, and let us know which one is your favorite on the New Country 92.3 Facebook page! Also, I’d like to point out that the last person who asked for feedback was at 10:42 pm, about 5 hours ago on Tuesday. Point being that if you’re looking to catch some criticism on your cooking skills, he just might respond. @Radio_JT
@GordonRamsay how do you like my breakfast?? pic.twitter.com/qGsW3oqolT
— Smith Side Tweets (@SmithSideBoys) February 19, 2017
I'm more worried about the person who's just eaten this….. https://t.co/9SJsycxOzM
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017
@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day! pic.twitter.com/rzoPjgis7Y
— Chris B (@chrisEbon) February 19, 2017
Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017
@GordonRamsay , can you rate my mashed potato cheese on toast please. It's a family favourite.
Looks like a rug pad…. https://t.co/6V2LEn793K
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017
@GordonRamsay How's my brunch look? pic.twitter.com/zizughzkAO
— Evan (@24xanxiety) February 21, 2017
Can you even open your mouth that wide Evan ? https://t.co/EBNaijOP8j
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017
@GordonRamsay What do you think of my Buffalo wings? pic.twitter.com/XDQOB5N2ly
— Ian Stephens (@IanStep6725) February 22, 2017
I'm more worried about your bon app-a-feet…. disgusting, seriously? https://t.co/luXKvMkYhV
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 22, 2017
@GordonRamsay how about this? Special fried chicken with chili pastes & rice! pic.twitter.com/Ymv8nlOG8x
— 私の名前はウサギです！ o (^‿^✿) (@Fieza1225) February 22, 2017
Your finger bowl looks more appealing https://t.co/3AhObIVCsJ
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 22, 2017
Hey Gordon. How about giving my cheese egg mayo toast a spot on your restaurant menu. @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/jVizpjXmGR
— Ali Redha (@AliRedhaOY) February 21, 2017
Looks like the inside of my grand dads colostomy bag https://t.co/D9YGdx4Bm1
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017
@GordonRamsay what do you think of last nights dinner ? pic.twitter.com/IEcPaiGLwh
— Ayan (@Ayybolognese) February 21, 2017
Did it just come back up ? https://t.co/zYimz63dI1
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017
this was my first time making avocado toast. thoughts? @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/kVDy3TLcw4
— Arona (@aronabagels) February 21, 2017
Who burnt your tablecloth? https://t.co/N3aF8RDqC8
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017
@GordonRamsay This was the first omelette that I made, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/Y2ksOXDrB6
— George Atkinson (@georgeatkinson6) February 20, 2017
Forking disgusting….. and that's just the avocado https://t.co/ZPi119Ex27
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017
@GordonRamsay what do you think of my flatmate's meal pic.twitter.com/VuTCZosbN3
— JB (@jordanbryan_) February 20, 2017
Look for a new flat mate….. quick https://t.co/fX3yY78EkB
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017
Of course, they weren’t all bad.
@GordonRamsay what do you think of this apple Rose cake ?
Looks good Jennifer https://t.co/qyGuLPP2cg
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017
@GordonRamsay my husband and I have been making your Xmas Wellington's for years…. Thanks for the constant inspiration and good laughs. pic.twitter.com/hdMcxj7y5x
— Jenn Nielsen (@nielsen985) February 20, 2017
Looks good Jenn https://t.co/fwkY1wbMEy
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017