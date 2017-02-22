Gordon Ramsay Is A Savage On Twitter Roasting Amateur Chefs

East coast, things are sizzling in the #MasterChefJr kitchen in just under 50 minutes !!! A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

Brutal. Just brutal. If you love your cooking shows as much as me and you’ve seen Hell’s Kitchen or Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares you know how much of a savage Gordon Ramsay can be. Someone once called him the Simon Cowell of chefs, which I think is fairly accurate. But if you thought that maybe all of this was an act for the camera, think again. We’re now seeing how brutally honest he can be on Twitter, even to those who’re amateur chefs, much like you and I.

I guess the first mistake is asking for feedback though, since the celebrity chef is the way he is and we all have a little troll in us all. And these past few days he wasn’t shy about offering his negative feedback (with one or two positives), no matter how hard Twitter tried to cook up a good dish. It was a roast for the ages, and I’m not talking beef.

I’m still partial to Iron Chef Bobby Flay, who back in 2013, was called out by Ramsay in Men’s Journal saying, “That’s why I laugh when they say, ‘Let’s see if he’s a real chef. Let’s get him up against Bobby Flay on Iron Chef. I’m like, do me a favor … come on. I’ve forgotten more than he’s known!” Last year, there were multiple reports of Bobby Flay being a no-show at potential cooking battles and Ramsay even tracking down Flay at his restaurant. Ultimately the battle never happened, with each one of the top chefs blaming the other for wimping out. I’m still crossing my fingers that it’ll happen sooner or later, like Manny and Floyd before their eventual bout.

Check out the roast below, and let us know which one is your favorite on the New Country 92.3 Facebook page! Also, I’d like to point out that the last person who asked for feedback was at 10:42 pm, about 5 hours ago on Tuesday. Point being that if you’re looking to catch some criticism on your cooking skills, he just might respond. @Radio_JT

@GordonRamsay how do you like my breakfast?? pic.twitter.com/qGsW3oqolT — Smith Side Tweets (@SmithSideBoys) February 19, 2017

I'm more worried about the person who's just eaten this….. https://t.co/9SJsycxOzM — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day! pic.twitter.com/rzoPjgis7Y — Chris B (@chrisEbon) February 19, 2017