German police probe possible attack at vocational school

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they are investigating reports of an attack at a school in the western town of Menden.

A spokesman for Menden police, Marcel Dilling, told The Associated Press that a large number of officers are at the site after reports of an attack at the school Wednesday.

He was unable immediately to provide further details.

Germany has seen a number of shootings at schools over the years. In March 2009, a 17-year-old student killed 15 people and then himself in the town of Winnenden.