Trump pick as security adviser is nod toward pragmatism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s choice of an outspoken but non-political Army general as his national security adviser is a nod to pragmatism.

Even so, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve a president with unorthodox ideas about foreign policy and advisers determined to implement them.

McMaster is an independent-minded soldier widely admired for his leadership skills, but he is short on experience in Washington’s trenches. His appointment reinforces the more mainstream approach to security that Trump is getting from Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, who seems to have steered the administration toward stronger support for NATO and allies in Asia.

Still, it’s an open question how McMaster will fare in a White House that has set up a parallel power structure led by Stephen Bannon and his strategic initiatives group.